Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zafgen Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Zafgen Inc. has a -0.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Zafgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Zafgen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Zafgen Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 475.00% and an $6.67 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Aptose Biosciences Inc. is $6.83, which is potential 130.74% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zafgen Inc. looks more robust than Aptose Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.