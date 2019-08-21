Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 66.65 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zafgen Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.48 beta indicates that Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Zafgen Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Zafgen Inc.’s upside potential is 631.84% at a $6.67 consensus price target. Competitively Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $60.4, with potential upside of 27.61%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zafgen Inc. seems more appealing than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zafgen Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.8% and 93.6%. 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance while Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.