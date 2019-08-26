Reviewing Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.81 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk & Volatility

Zafgen Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 148.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.48 beta. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival 22nd Century Group Inc. is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Zafgen Inc. is $6.67, with potential upside of 702.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.14% of Zafgen Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was more bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.