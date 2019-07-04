Reviewing YY Inc. (YY)’s and iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s results

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. 73 0.00 N/A 3.68 18.50 iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us YY Inc. and iQIYI Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 7.2% iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -77.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of YY Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor iQIYI Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. YY Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than iQIYI Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for YY Inc. and iQIYI Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 iQIYI Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

YY Inc. has a 22.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $87. Competitively the average target price of iQIYI Inc. is $24, which is potential 15.66% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that YY Inc. seems more appealing than iQIYI Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both YY Inc. and iQIYI Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 39.7% respectively. 2.04% are YY Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.33% of iQIYI Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -8.06% -19.85% -2.48% 5.19% -35.52% 13.75% iQIYI Inc. -5.98% -9.67% -6.16% 1.35% -7.15% 36.31%

For the past year YY Inc. has weaker performance than iQIYI Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors YY Inc. beats iQIYI Inc.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.