Reviewing YY Inc. (YY)’s and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s results

YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. 58 230.44 56.70M 8.23 7.80 Groupon Inc. 3 2.03 392.87M -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates YY Inc. and Groupon Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 98,523,023.46% 20.9% 15.3% Groupon Inc. 14,936,319,051.06% -14.1% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

YY Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Groupon Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for YY Inc. and Groupon Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Groupon Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$78.7 is YY Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 42.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.8% of YY Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.9% of Groupon Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.04% of YY Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Groupon Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23% Groupon Inc. -11.02% -12.01% -13.46% -15.32% -34.51% -1.56%

For the past year YY Inc. had bullish trend while Groupon Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

YY Inc. beats Groupon Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.