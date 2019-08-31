Reviewing YY Inc. (YY)’s and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM)’s results

We are contrasting YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) and Care.com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY Inc. 72 0.00 N/A 8.23 7.80 Care.com Inc. 15 1.55 N/A 1.15 9.56

In table 1 we can see YY Inc. and Care.com Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Care.com Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to YY Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. YY Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Care.com Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us YY Inc. and Care.com Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 15.3% Care.com Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 16%

Risk and Volatility

YY Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. In other hand, Care.com Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for YY Inc. and Care.com Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YY Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Care.com Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$83.28 is YY Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 45.72%. Care.com Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.33 average price target and a 115.67% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Care.com Inc. looks more robust than YY Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both YY Inc. and Care.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.8% and 82.3% respectively. YY Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.04%. Comparatively, 4.7% are Care.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23% Care.com Inc. 0.27% -1.53% -34.1% -52.68% -36.83% -43.24%

For the past year YY Inc. had bullish trend while Care.com Inc. had bearish trend.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver; solutions for employers via Care@Work; and recruiting solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.