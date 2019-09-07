Reviewing Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Yunji Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yunji Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Yunji Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Yunji Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 105.71% for Yunji Inc. with consensus price target of $14.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yunji Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24% Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14%

For the past year Yunji Inc. has stronger performance than Ruhnn Holding Limited

Summary

Yunji Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.