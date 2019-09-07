Reviewing Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Retail Other industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Yunji Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Yunji Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Yunji Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yunji Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Yunji Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Yunji Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Yunji Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 105.71% for Yunji Inc. with consensus price target of $14.4.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Yunji Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Yunji Inc.
|0.37%
|-4.29%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-24.24%
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-2.44%
|2.86%
|-49.01%
|0%
|0%
|-54.14%
For the past year Yunji Inc. has stronger performance than Ruhnn Holding Limited
Summary
Yunji Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited on 5 of the 5 factors.
