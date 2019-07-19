Reviewing Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s results

Since Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Office Depot Inc. 3 0.10 N/A 0.13 16.67

In table 1 we can see Yunji Inc. and Office Depot Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Yunji Inc. and Office Depot Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Office Depot Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.1%

Analyst Ratings

Yunji Inc. and Office Depot Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Office Depot Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

$14.4 is Yunji Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 30.91%. Competitively the average target price of Office Depot Inc. is $3.67, which is potential 84.42% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Office Depot Inc. appears more favorable than Yunji Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yunji Inc. and Office Depot Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 95.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Office Depot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yunji Inc. -16.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -22.26% Office Depot Inc. -2.71% -13.65% -36.2% -33.85% -11.52% -16.67%

For the past year Office Depot Inc. has weaker performance than Yunji Inc.

Summary

Office Depot Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Yunji Inc.

Office Depot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies office products and services in North America. The company operates in two segments, North American Retail and North American Business Solutions. It offers office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, facilities products, and office furniture, as well as copy and print services. The company sells its products and services to consumers and businesses through office supply stores, a contract sales force, Internet sites, an outbound telephone account management sales force, direct marketing catalogs, and call centers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,441 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers its products under various labels, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, Foray, Ativa, TUL, Realspace, WorkPro, Brenton Studio, Highmark, Grand & Toy, and Viking Office Products. Office Depot, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.