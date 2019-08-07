Reviewing Yunji Inc. (YJ)’s and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) and MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MarineMax Inc. 18 0.26 N/A 1.68 9.20

Demonstrates Yunji Inc. and MarineMax Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yunji Inc. and MarineMax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MarineMax Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yunji Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival MarineMax Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. MarineMax Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yunji Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Yunji Inc. and MarineMax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MarineMax Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Yunji Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.00% and an $14.4 consensus target price. MarineMax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 consensus target price and a 63.88% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, MarineMax Inc. is looking more favorable than Yunji Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Yunji Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of MarineMax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of MarineMax Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24% MarineMax Inc. 0.46% -7.21% -6.88% -14.27% -16.09% -15.67%

For the past year MarineMax Inc. has weaker performance than Yunji Inc.

Summary

MarineMax Inc. beats Yunji Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; convertible yachts; motor yachts; ski boats; and jet boats. The company also offers marine parts and accessories that comprise marine electronics; dock and anchoring products consisting of boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, such as tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products; service products; accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories comprising life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, it provides marine engines and equipment; novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; and maintenance, repair, and slip and storage accommodation services. Further, the company offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, credit life, accident, disability, and casualty insurance coverage; assists in arranging extended service contracts; provides boat or yacht brokerage services; and conducts a yacht charter business. As of September 30, 2016, it operated through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. Additionally, the company maintains a vacations operations facility in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations, print catalog, and Internet. MarineMax, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.