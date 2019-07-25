Reviewing Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s results

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 0.14 N/A -0.74 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.59

Table 1 highlights Yuma Energy Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yuma Energy Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Yuma Energy Inc.’s current beta is 2.06 and it happens to be 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Suncor Energy Inc.’s 16.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Suncor Energy Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Suncor Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yuma Energy Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 68.5% respectively. Insiders owned 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93% Suncor Energy Inc. -1.41% -2.67% -0.74% -4.58% -21.99% 14.77%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Suncor Energy Inc.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.