Reviewing Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 3.42 N/A -0.74 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 12 2.44 N/A 1.74 7.14

Table 1 demonstrates Yuma Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yuma Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Yuma Energy Inc. and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s potential upside is 40.29% and its average price target is $15.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.5% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93% Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation -3.95% -7.47% 1.31% 2.65% 18% 10.53%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.