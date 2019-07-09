Reviewing Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yuma Energy Inc. has 22.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 52.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.99% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Yuma Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.30% -20.10% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Yuma Energy Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.16 3.40 2.64

The competitors have a potential upside of 78.40%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yuma Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Yuma Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Yuma Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Yuma Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yuma Energy Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.06. Competitively, Yuma Energy Inc.’s competitors are 50.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.50 beta.

Dividends

Yuma Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Yuma Energy Inc.’s rivals beat Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.