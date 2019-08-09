Reviewing Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.11 N/A -19.16 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 6 0.38 N/A 2.35 1.61

Table 1 demonstrates Yuma Energy Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Yuma Energy Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% Gulfport Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.06 beta indicates that Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Gulfport Energy Corporation has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.1 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. Its rival Gulfport Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. and Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

Meanwhile, Gulfport Energy Corporation’s average price target is $8.13, while its potential upside is 139.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Yuma Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15.38%. Comparatively, 1.3% are Gulfport Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.