Reviewing Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s results

Both Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -0.74 0.00 Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.06 N/A 0.78 12.99

Table 1 demonstrates Yuma Energy Inc. and Genie Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1% Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Yuma Energy Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Genie Energy Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.51 beta which makes it 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.2 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. Its rival Genie Energy Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Genie Energy Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Yuma Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.4% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of Genie Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93% Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genie Energy Ltd.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.