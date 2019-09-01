Reviewing Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.19 N/A -19.16 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 90 2.37 N/A 5.79 14.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Yuma Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3% EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.06 beta means Yuma Energy Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. EOG Resources Inc. has a 1.31 beta and it is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor EOG Resources Inc. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. EOG Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Yuma Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Meanwhile, EOG Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $108.88, while its potential upside is 46.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yuma Energy Inc. and EOG Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 89.5%. Insiders owned 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22% EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56%

For the past year Yuma Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than EOG Resources Inc.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.