Reviewing Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)’s and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s results

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China Holdings Inc. 44 2.02 N/A 1.55 29.45 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 23 0.98 N/A 0.33 72.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Yum China Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Chuy’s Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Yum China Holdings Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China Holdings Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 12.4% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yum China Holdings Inc. Its rival Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Yum China Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yum China Holdings Inc. and Chuy’s Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$48.6 is Yum China Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.16%. On the other hand, Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -22.04% and its average price target is $19. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Yum China Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc. shares. 0.2% are Yum China Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Chuy’s Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yum China Holdings Inc. 2.48% -1.26% -0.02% 26.78% 26.21% 35.7% Chuy’s Holdings Inc. 1.07% 5.86% 18.25% 6.68% -26.32% 33.31%

For the past year Yum China Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Summary

Yum China Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Chuy’s Holdings Inc.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. operates as a restaurant company in China. The company operates primarily through KFC and Pizza Hut Casual Dining segments. It operates approximately 7,500 restaurants in approximately 1,100 cities. It holds right to operate and sub-license the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands in China, as well as owns the East Dawning and Little Sheep concepts. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

ChuyÂ’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, ChuyÂ’s Opco, Inc., owns and operates restaurants under the ChuyÂ’s name in Texas and 16 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants provide Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. As of February 28, 2017, it owned and operated 82 full-service restaurants in 16 states. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.