Reviewing YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM)’s and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s results

YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 104 6.38 N/A 4.02 27.97 The Wendy’s Company 18 3.57 N/A 1.96 9.29

Table 1 demonstrates YUM! Brands Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Wendy’s Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than YUM! Brands Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. YUM! Brands Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Wendy’s Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6% The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4%

Volatility & Risk

YUM! Brands Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.53 beta. The Wendy’s Company’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for YUM! Brands Inc. and The Wendy’s Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 1 6 1 2.13 The Wendy’s Company 1 6 6 2.46

YUM! Brands Inc.’s downside potential is -8.13% at a $106.22 average target price. The Wendy’s Company on the other hand boasts of a $19.42 average target price and a -2.66% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Wendy’s Company seems more appealing than YUM! Brands Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.6% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares and 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares. 0.15% are YUM! Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Wendy’s Company.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors The Wendy’s Company.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.