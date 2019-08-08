Reviewing YUM! Brands Inc. (YUM)’s and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YUM! Brands Inc. 103 6.64 N/A 4.02 27.97 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.17 N/A -1.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see YUM! Brands Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows YUM! Brands Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1%

Risk and Volatility

YUM! Brands Inc.’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for YUM! Brands Inc. and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YUM! Brands Inc. 1 5 1 2.14 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

YUM! Brands Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.00% and an $103.88 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.6% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.7% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.15% of YUM! Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73%

For the past year YUM! Brands Inc. had bullish trend while Chanticleer Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors YUM! Brands Inc. beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.