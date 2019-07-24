Reviewing YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)’s and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s results

Both YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) compete on a level playing field in the Trucking industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide Inc. 6 0.02 N/A -0.46 0.00 P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 53 0.60 N/A 5.09 10.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of YRC Worldwide Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of YRC Worldwide Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 4.3% -0.8% P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

YRC Worldwide Inc.’s current beta is 4.74 and it happens to be 374.00% more volatile than S&P 500. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of YRC Worldwide Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than YRC Worldwide Inc.

Analyst Ratings

YRC Worldwide Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 52.44% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

YRC Worldwide Inc. and P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 27.7%. About 6.8% of YRC Worldwide Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. has 18.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YRC Worldwide Inc. -5.56% -27.95% -25.27% -8.65% -48.78% 72.7% P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. 18.36% 3.03% 7.63% -5.85% 41.33% 41.33%

For the past year YRC Worldwide Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors YRC Worldwide Inc.

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,700 tractors comprising 6,200 owned and 1,500 leased; and 31,000 trailers consisting of 24,900 owned and 6,100 leased. The companyÂ’s Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services that consist of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, reddawayregional.com, and newpenn.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,600 tractors, including 5,000 owned and 1,600 leased; and 13,500 trailers comprising 10,800 owned and 2,700 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; and consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 1,855 trucks, which includes 357 trucks leased under operating leases and 578 independent contractor trucks; and 5,699 trailers comprising 232 trailers leased under operating leases. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.