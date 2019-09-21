Reviewing YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s and Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A)’s results

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) are two firms in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YPF Sociedad Anonima 14 0.00 N/A 1.70 9.66 Royal Dutch Shell plc 62 0.63 N/A 5.65 11.14

Demonstrates YPF Sociedad Anonima and Royal Dutch Shell plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Royal Dutch Shell plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to YPF Sociedad Anonima. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. YPF Sociedad Anonima has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Royal Dutch Shell plc, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YPF Sociedad Anonima 0.00% 7.1% 2.4% Royal Dutch Shell plc 0.00% 11.9% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that YPF Sociedad Anonima is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Royal Dutch Shell plc’s 0.81 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Royal Dutch Shell plc which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Royal Dutch Shell plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to YPF Sociedad Anonima.

Analyst Ratings

YPF Sociedad Anonima and Royal Dutch Shell plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YPF Sociedad Anonima 0 0 1 3.00 Royal Dutch Shell plc 0 0 0 0.00

YPF Sociedad Anonima’s upside potential currently stands at 10,531.81% and an $976 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.1% of YPF Sociedad Anonima shares and 10.3% of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares. 99.5% are YPF Sociedad Anonima’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Royal Dutch Shell plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YPF Sociedad Anonima -2.49% -11.08% 22.4% 3.46% -0.06% 22.85% Royal Dutch Shell plc -0.44% -3.54% 0.27% 5.59% -7.85% 7.93%

For the past year YPF Sociedad Anonima’s stock price has bigger growth than Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell plc beats YPF Sociedad Anonima on 10 of the 11 factors.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in approximately 110 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 592 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,924 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,547 YPF-branded service stations; 23 exploration permits, including 20 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 110 production concessions; and 32 crude oil treatment plants and 9 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Additionally, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,622 megawatts; provides telecommunications services; and engages in the production, industrialization, processing, marketing, preparation, transportation, and storage of grains and its derivatives. It also sells diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, agrochemicals, and ensiling bags, as well as other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.