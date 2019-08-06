Reviewing Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI)’s and Its Competitors results

Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) is a company in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of Youngevity International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.39% of all Processed & Packaged Goods’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Youngevity International Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 14.87% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Youngevity International Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youngevity International Inc. 0.00% 20.50% 6.30% Industry Average 17.97% 15.39% 4.75%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Youngevity International Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Youngevity International Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 212.68M 1.18B 28.25

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Youngevity International Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Youngevity International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.33 2.08 2.61

As a group, Processed & Packaged Goods companies have a potential upside of -11.57%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Youngevity International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Youngevity International Inc. -7.31% -23.11% -22.09% -33.94% 10.35% -18.01% Industry Average 12.34% 12.06% 13.14% 27.27% 16.12% 40.95%

For the past year Youngevity International Inc. had bearish trend while Youngevity International Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Youngevity International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Youngevity International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.29 Quick Ratio. Youngevity International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Youngevity International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.54 shows that Youngevity International Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Youngevity International Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.69 which is 30.65% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Youngevity International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Youngevity International Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Youngevity International Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.