Reviewing YogaWorks Inc. (YOGA)’s and Weight Watchers International (:)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in YogaWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and Weight Watchers International (:). The two are both Personal Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks Inc. 1 0.04 N/A -2.10 0.00 Weight Watchers International N/A 0.00 N/A 3.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights YogaWorks Inc. and Weight Watchers International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us YogaWorks Inc. and Weight Watchers International’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks Inc. 0.00% -122% -77.5% Weight Watchers International 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of YogaWorks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Weight Watchers International are owned by institutional investors. YogaWorks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 9.01% of Weight Watchers International shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YogaWorks Inc. -63.31% -70.42% -79.84% -63.68% -90.55% -64.04% Weight Watchers International 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Weight Watchers International beats YogaWorks Inc.

YogaWorks, Inc. builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. The company provides its programs to yoga students, children, athletes, seniors, and people in need of rehabilitation. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 49 yoga studios. The Company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. on April 10, 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company also engages in the meetings business, which presents weight management programs, as well as allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people experiencing similar weight management challenges. In addition, it offers various digital subscription products, including Weight Watchers OnlinePlus and a weight management companion for Weight Watchers meeting members to digitally manage the day-to-day aspects of their weight management plan, as well as provides interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow weight management plan. Further, the company provides Personal Coaching, an online subscription product that offers one-on-one telephonic, e-mail, and text support and personalized planning from a Weight Watchers-certified coach, as well as offers access to other online tools. Additionally it offers various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, food, and restaurant guides with SmartPoints values, Weight Watchers magazines, SmartPoints calculators, and fitness kits, as well as third-party products, such as activity-tracking monitors. The company also licenses the Weight Watchers brand and other intellectual property in frozen foods, baked goods, and other consumer products, as well as endorses selected branded consumer products; and engages in publishing magazines, as well issues other publications, such as cookbooks, and food and restaurant guides with SmartPoints values. It offers products through its meeting and franchisee business, as well as online. Weight Watchers International, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.