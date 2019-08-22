Reviewing Yirendai Ltd. (YRD)’s and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s results

Both Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07 Weidai Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A 1.40 5.85

In table 1 we can see Yirendai Ltd. and Weidai Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Weidai Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Yirendai Ltd. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Yirendai Ltd. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yirendai Ltd. and Weidai Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Weidai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Yirendai Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.7% of Weidai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 49.72% are Weidai Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09% Weidai Ltd. -0.73% -8.89% -18% -17.84% 0% -11.45%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. has 4.09% stronger performance while Weidai Ltd. has -11.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Yirendai Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Weidai Ltd.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.