Reviewing Yirendai Ltd. (YRD)’s and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)’s results

Both Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07 On Deck Capital Inc. 4 1.14 N/A 0.45 7.99

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. On Deck Capital Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Yirendai Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Yirendai Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than On Deck Capital Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Yirendai Ltd. and On Deck Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Yirendai Ltd. has a 2.61 beta, while its volatility is 161.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, On Deck Capital Inc. has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Yirendai Ltd. and On Deck Capital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of On Deck Capital Inc. is $3.88, which is potential 12.46% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yirendai Ltd. and On Deck Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 94.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09% On Deck Capital Inc. -9.82% -12.47% -36.52% -50.48% -47.04% -39.32%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. has 4.09% stronger performance while On Deck Capital Inc. has -39.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On Deck Capital Inc. beats Yirendai Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.