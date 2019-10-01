Reviewing Yirendai Ltd. (YRD)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Yirendai Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Yirendai Ltd. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Yirendai Ltd. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 138,699,007.72% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Yirendai Ltd. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 12.58M 9 5.07 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Yirendai Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Yirendai Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Yirendai Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yirendai Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.55 3.38 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of 131.75%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yirendai Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Yirendai Ltd. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.61. Competitively, Yirendai Ltd.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Yirendai Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yirendai Ltd.’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Yirendai Ltd.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.