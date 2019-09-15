Reviewing Yirendai Ltd. (YRD)’s and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS)’s results

Both Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) and CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yirendai Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07 CPI Card Group Inc. 3 0.12 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Yirendai Ltd. and CPI Card Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Yirendai Ltd. and CPI Card Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CPI Card Group Inc. 0.00% 22.7% -15.9%

Volatility & Risk

Yirendai Ltd. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.61 beta. From a competition point of view, CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yirendai Ltd. and CPI Card Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.2% and 67.6%. Competitively, 1.6% are CPI Card Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09% CPI Card Group Inc. 0% -0.78% 4.96% -15.05% 22.71% 10.92%

For the past year Yirendai Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than CPI Card Group Inc.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through three segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States. Its products include EMV and non-EMV credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment services, and instant issuance services. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services, and card personalization and fulfillment services to prepaid debit card issuers in the United States. This segment also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. The U.K. Limited segment primarily produces retail gift and loyalty cards for customers in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. This segment also provides card personalization, packaging, and fulfillment services. The company markets its products and services to national and regional banks, independent community banks, credit unions, prepaid debit card program managers, group service providers, and card transaction processors through field-based sales representatives in the United States, Western Europe, and Canada. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.