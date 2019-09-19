Reviewing Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN)’s and Its Competitors results

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) is a company in the Specialty Chemicals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has 7.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.90% -75.80% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.95 2.30 2.49

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. currently has an average price target of $4.5, suggesting a potential upside of 637.70%. The rivals have a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has -0.59% weaker performance while Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s peers have 24.35% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.2 shows that Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is 220.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.