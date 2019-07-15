Reviewing Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN)’s and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s results

Since Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 18.56 N/A -0.92 0.00 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 26 1.49 N/A 0.71 36.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -131.8% -101.7% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 14.6% 2.7%

Volatility and Risk

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has a 3.27 beta, while its volatility is 227.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 5 2.63

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $31.75 consensus target price and a 7.41% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.3% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares and 0% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares. 0.3% are Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -11.58% -24.96% -18.82% -37.99% -44.53% 7.59% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.54% -7.27% -4.78% 0.71% -18.44% 8.97%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. beats Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.