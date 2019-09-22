Reviewing Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN)’s and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 11.39 N/A -0.90 0.00 Avantor Inc. 17 1.46 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Avantor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.9% -75.8% Avantor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Avantor Inc. has 1.8 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avantor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Avantor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.4% and 62.2%. About 0.4% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Avantor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59% Avantor Inc. -4.66% -6.14% 0% 0% 0% 21.31%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend while Avantor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Avantor Inc. beats Yield10 Bioscience Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.