Reviewing Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN)’s and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 1 19.75 N/A -0.90 0.00 Amyris Inc. 4 4.60 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Amyris Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Yield10 Bioscience Inc. and Amyris Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -126.9% -75.8% Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8%

Volatility and Risk

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is 220.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.2. Amyris Inc.’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Amyris Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Yield10 Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amyris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.4% of Yield10 Bioscience Inc. shares and 49.1% of Amyris Inc. shares. Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Amyris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yield10 Bioscience Inc. -7.29% -13.65% -24.3% -18.31% -32.92% -0.59% Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49%

For the past year Yield10 Bioscience Inc. has stronger performance than Amyris Inc.

Summary

Yield10 Bioscience Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Amyris Inc.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States. It is developing various yield traits using proprietary advanced biotechnology trait gene discovery platforms. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.