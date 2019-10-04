Reviewing Yext Inc. (YEXT)’s and Its Rivals results

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is a company in the Internet Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yext Inc. has 84.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Yext Inc. has 7.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Yext Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext Inc. 570,017,331.02% -64.90% -27.90% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Yext Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yext Inc. 98.67M 17 0.00 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Yext Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 3.00 2.89

The rivals have a potential upside of 87.71%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yext Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yext Inc. -0.81% 1.31% -4.32% 36.37% -4.85% 40.13% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year Yext Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Yext Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Yext Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Yext Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yext Inc.

Dividends

Yext Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yext Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Yext Inc.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.