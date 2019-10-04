Reviewing Yext Inc. (YEXT)’s and Its Rivals results

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is a company in the Internet Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Yext Inc. has 84.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Yext Inc. has 7.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Yext Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Yext Inc.
|570,017,331.02%
|-64.90%
|-27.90%
|Industry Average
|601.66%
|16.68%
|7.96%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Yext Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Yext Inc.
|98.67M
|17
|0.00
|Industry Average
|149.31M
|24.82M
|62.41
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Yext Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Yext Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.25
|3.00
|2.89
The rivals have a potential upside of 87.71%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yext Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Yext Inc.
|-0.81%
|1.31%
|-4.32%
|36.37%
|-4.85%
|40.13%
|Industry Average
|6.31%
|8.24%
|21.63%
|48.76%
|45.85%
|66.37%
For the past year Yext Inc. was less bullish than its peers.
Liquidity
Yext Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Yext Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.16 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Yext Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yext Inc.
Dividends
Yext Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Yext Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Yext Inc.
Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.