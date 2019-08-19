Reviewing YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)’s and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)’s results

This is a contrast between YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) and Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Packaging & Containers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI Holdings Inc. 28 2.85 N/A 0.75 46.28 Ball Corporation 63 2.29 N/A 1.44 49.74

In table 1 we can see YETI Holdings Inc. and Ball Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ball Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to YETI Holdings Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. YETI Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has YETI Holdings Inc. and Ball Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -856.3% 12.5% Ball Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of YETI Holdings Inc. Its rival Ball Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. YETI Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ball Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for YETI Holdings Inc. and Ball Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI Holdings Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ball Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

YETI Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $35.5, and a 28.30% upside potential. Competitively Ball Corporation has a consensus price target of $79.5, with potential downside of -0.16%. The data provided earlier shows that YETI Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Ball Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both YETI Holdings Inc. and Ball Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.1% and 84.2% respectively. 1.4% are YETI Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Ball Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YETI Holdings Inc. -4.4% 16.76% 2.48% 106.66% 0% 134.23% Ball Corporation -0.76% 1.74% 21.83% 39.66% 85.28% 55.46%

For the past year YETI Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ball Corporation.

Summary

Ball Corporation beats YETI Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company distributes its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, farm and ranch supply stores, and others, as well as through website. Yeti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment manufactures and sells metal beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment offers metal beverage containers. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment manufactures and supplies metal beverage containers and ends for producers of carbonated soft drinks, beers, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Food and Aerosol Packaging segment provides steel food containers and ends for packaging vegetables, fruits, soups, meat, seafood, nutritional products, pet food, and other products; and aerosol, and paint and general line containers; and extruded aluminum aerosol containers and aluminum slugs. The Aerospace segment develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, data exploitation solutions, and other technologies for civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, and systems engineering services. It also designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides related services, such as launch vehicle integration and satellite operations. In addition, this segment provides target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors, as well as technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.