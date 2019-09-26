Reviewing Yelp Inc. (YELP)’s and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA)’s results

We are comparing Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LEXEA) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 35 2.71 N/A 0.67 52.08 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Yelp Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yelp Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Yelp Inc. and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Yelp Inc. has a 20.14% upside potential and an average price target of $42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Yelp Inc. shares and 98.1% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.65% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. 3.62% 9.94% 10.09% 24.43% 7.87% 28.92%

For the past year Yelp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc.

Summary

Yelp Inc. beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.