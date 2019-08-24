Reviewing Yelp Inc. (YELP)’s and Its Peers results

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yelp Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Yelp Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Yelp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.50% 4.80% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Yelp Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. N/A 35 52.08 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Yelp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Yelp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

Yelp Inc. currently has an average target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.80%. The rivals have a potential upside of 69.46%. Given Yelp Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Yelp Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yelp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Yelp Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yelp Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, Yelp Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yelp Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Yelp Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Yelp Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.