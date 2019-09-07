Reviewing Yelp Inc. (YELP)’s and iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s results

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 35 2.40 N/A 0.67 52.08 iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Yelp Inc. and iQIYI Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8% iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -53.1% -23.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yelp Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9. Competitively, iQIYI Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than iQIYI Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Yelp Inc. and iQIYI Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 iQIYI Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Yelp Inc. has a 20.28% upside potential and an average target price of $39.33. Meanwhile, iQIYI Inc.’s consensus target price is $20.2, while its potential upside is 11.85%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Yelp Inc. is looking more favorable than iQIYI Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Yelp Inc. shares and 47.8% of iQIYI Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 51.33% are iQIYI Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17% iQIYI Inc. -2.72% -10.32% -16.26% -4.08% -39.53% 25.02%

For the past year Yelp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than iQIYI Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Yelp Inc. beats iQIYI Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.