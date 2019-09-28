Reviewing Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s results

Both Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.31 23.42M -0.39 0.00 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 3.10M -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Yatra Online Inc. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 564,378,147.82% -39.4% -8.6% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 29,750,479.85% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Yatra Online Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Yatra Online Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Yatra Online Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Yatra Online Inc. beats Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.