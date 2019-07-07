Reviewing Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s results

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yatra Online Inc. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.91% 2.25% 0% 0% 0% 1.73%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.