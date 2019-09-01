Reviewing Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)’s and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s results

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Demonstrates Yatra Online Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -39.4% -8.6% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yatra Online Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Allegro Merger Corp. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Yatra Online Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yatra Online Inc. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 35.3% respectively. About 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yatra Online Inc. 3.85% 25.07% 0.66% -10% -18.18% 14.18% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Yatra Online Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.