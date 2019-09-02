Reviewing Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV)’s and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s results

Since Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 18 5.10 N/A 0.94 17.78

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Urban Edge Properties.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Urban Edge Properties.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.68 beta means Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s volatility is 168.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Urban Edge Properties has beta of 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Urban Edge Properties Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 14.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Urban Edge Properties has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 94.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89% Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -88.89% weaker performance while Urban Edge Properties has 0.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Urban Edge Properties beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.