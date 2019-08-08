Reviewing Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV)’s and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s results

Both Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 7.33 N/A 1.07 15.81

Demonstrates Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Redwood Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s 2.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 168.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Redwood Trust Inc. has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Redwood Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Redwood Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 1.80% and its average target price is $17.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 86.17% of Redwood Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Redwood Trust Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89% Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend while Redwood Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.