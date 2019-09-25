Reviewing Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV)’s and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s results

This is a contrast between Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.99 N/A 0.39 35.83

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.68. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.76 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is $15, which is potential 7.99% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 94.1%. Comparatively, 0.07% are Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. -4.89% -6.48% -9.55% -9.38% -14.52% -1.55%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited was more bearish than Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.