Reviewing Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV)’s and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s results

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.50 N/A 0.93 38.03

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has a 2.68 beta, while its volatility is 168.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Cousins Properties Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $10.75 average price target and a -69.02% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Cousins Properties Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 73.3%. Competitively, 0.7% are Cousins Properties Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -88.89% weaker performance while Cousins Properties Incorporated has 11.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.