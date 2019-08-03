Reviewing Yandex N.V. (YNDX)’s and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s results

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 36 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 YY Inc. 74 0.00 N/A 8.23 7.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. YY Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Yandex N.V. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Yandex N.V. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than YY Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% YY Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

Yandex N.V. has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. YY Inc. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Yandex N.V. and YY Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 YY Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Yandex N.V. is $45.5, with potential upside of 21.20%. Competitively YY Inc. has a consensus price target of $87, with potential upside of 43.94%. The results provided earlier shows that YY Inc. appears more favorable than Yandex N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.8% of Yandex N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.8% of YY Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.49% are Yandex N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, YY Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23%

For the past year Yandex N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than YY Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors YY Inc. beats Yandex N.V.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.