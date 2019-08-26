Reviewing Yandex N.V. (YNDX)’s and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s results

Since Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 TripAdvisor Inc. 48 3.13 N/A 1.00 44.28

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Yandex N.V. and TripAdvisor Inc. TripAdvisor Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Yandex N.V. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Yandex N.V.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than TripAdvisor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.93 shows that Yandex N.V. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc.’s 34.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yandex N.V. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, TripAdvisor Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yandex N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TripAdvisor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Yandex N.V. and TripAdvisor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Yandex N.V. has a 25.86% upside potential and an average target price of $45.5. Competitively TripAdvisor Inc. has an average target price of $59, with potential upside of 64.12%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, TripAdvisor Inc. is looking more favorable than Yandex N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yandex N.V. and TripAdvisor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.49% of Yandex N.V. shares. Comparatively, TripAdvisor Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15%

For the past year Yandex N.V. had bullish trend while TripAdvisor Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats on 7 of the 12 factors TripAdvisor Inc.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.