Reviewing Yandex N.V. (YNDX)’s and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s results

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 Qutoutiao Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.29 0.00

Demonstrates Yandex N.V. and Qutoutiao Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% Qutoutiao Inc. 0.00% -256.2% -99.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yandex N.V. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Qutoutiao Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yandex N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qutoutiao Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Yandex N.V. and Qutoutiao Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 Qutoutiao Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Yandex N.V. is $45.5, with potential upside of 27.13%. Qutoutiao Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 199.79% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Qutoutiao Inc. is looking more favorable than Yandex N.V., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yandex N.V. and Qutoutiao Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.8% and 2.1%. About 3.49% of Yandex N.V.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% Qutoutiao Inc. -14.23% 2.54% -40.5% -58.35% 0% -36.38%

For the past year Yandex N.V. has 43.4% stronger performance while Qutoutiao Inc. has -36.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Qutoutiao Inc.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Qutoutiao Inc. develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc. was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.