Reviewing Yandex N.V. (YNDX)’s and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF)’s results

This is a contrast between Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 34 0.00 N/A 2.23 16.30 Leaf Group Ltd. 8 1.20 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Yandex N.V. and Leaf Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Yandex N.V. and Leaf Group Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% Leaf Group Ltd. 0.00% -41.3% -29.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.16 shows that Yandex N.V. is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Leaf Group Ltd. has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Yandex N.V. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Leaf Group Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Yandex N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Leaf Group Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Yandex N.V. and Leaf Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 Leaf Group Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Yandex N.V.’s consensus price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 15.69%. On the other hand, Leaf Group Ltd.’s potential upside is 81.06% and its consensus price target is $13. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Leaf Group Ltd. seems more appealing than Yandex N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yandex N.V. and Leaf Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 80.9% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.49% of Yandex N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6% of Leaf Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -0.52% -6.9% 7.24% 28.71% 4.16% 32.76% Leaf Group Ltd. -5.17% -11.99% -5.28% -15.55% -20.52% 12.55%

For the past year Yandex N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Leaf Group Ltd.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats Leaf Group Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home dÃ©cor brand. This segment also provides Saatchi Art, an online art gallery featuring a selection of original paintings, drawings, sculpture, and photography that provides a global community of artists an environment to exhibit and sell their work directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Livestrong.com, a healthy living destination with a library of health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition articles and videos; Hunker, an online destination for home and space inspiration, original home tours, practical do-it-yourself solutions, and design advice for people; Cuteness.com, a community for pet owners and animal lovers; and eHow, an online resource providing inspiration and solutions for do-it-yourself projects and crafts. This segment also provides content creation services; traffic sources; mobile applications; and monetization solutions, as well as develops partner sites. Leaf Group Ltd. sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.