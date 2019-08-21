Reviewing Yandex N.V. (YNDX)’s and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)’s results

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 58.com Inc. 63 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05

Table 1 demonstrates Yandex N.V. and 58.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 58.com Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Yandex N.V. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Yandex N.V.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of 58.com Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Risk and Volatility

Yandex N.V. is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.93. 58.com Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Yandex N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 58.com Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Yandex N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to 58.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Yandex N.V. and 58.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 2 3.00 58.com Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Yandex N.V. has a consensus price target of $45.5, and a 24.79% upside potential. Meanwhile, 58.com Inc.’s average price target is $78.35, while its potential upside is 39.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that 58.com Inc. looks more robust than Yandex N.V. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.8% of Yandex N.V. shares and 77% of 58.com Inc. shares. 3.49% are Yandex N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.com Inc. has 4.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4%

For the past year Yandex N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than 58.com Inc.

Summary

58.com Inc. beats Yandex N.V. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.