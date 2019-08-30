Reviewing Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Yamana Gold Inc. has 60.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Yamana Gold Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Yamana Gold Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.30% -1.60% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Yamana Gold Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.20 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 153.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yamana Gold Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yamana Gold Inc. are 1.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Yamana Gold Inc.’s rivals have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yamana Gold Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yamana Gold Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1 shows that Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Yamana Gold Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Yamana Gold Inc.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.