Reviewing Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)’s and Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO). The two are both Gold companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. 2 1.70 N/A -0.14 0.00 Alio Gold Inc. 1 0.63 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Yamana Gold Inc. and Alio Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yamana Gold Inc. and Alio Gold Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.6% Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.7% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares and 31.93% of Alio Gold Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Yamana Gold Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.22% are Alio Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25% Alio Gold Inc. -10.3% 8.22% 18.68% -1.42% -39.77% -1.76%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc. has 25% stronger performance while Alio Gold Inc. has -1.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc. beats Alio Gold Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.