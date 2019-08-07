Reviewing Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (YMAB)’s and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)’s results

Since Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 2965.37 N/A -2.27 0.00

Demonstrates Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 60.64%. Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 54.37%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 51.22%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.